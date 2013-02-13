New Market Study Published: Competitive Dynamics in German Wealth Management

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Competitive Dynamics in German Wealth Management", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Characteristic of a mature industry, Germany's wealth management market hosts many well-established players that are competing for market share, which makes it essential for industry participants to have robust strategies for building a stronger business. Here Datamonitor Financial takes an in-depth look at the competitive scene in German wealth management.
Scope
- Understand the market through analysis of different business models and how they derive income.
- Analyse the current recruitment situation for private bankers and average salaries.
- Interpret competitive trends in the market through a breakdown of M&A, organic growth and partnerships developments.
- Assess your competition through detailed profiles of notable players, including the customer targeting, marketing and product strategies they employ.
Report Highlights
Mass affluent clients are predominantly served by co-operatives and Sparkassen, which on average require customers to have a minimum net worth of $324,000 to be eligible for private banking service, while HNW clients are typically the preserve of stand-alone or integrated private banks, which normally require minimum investments of $1.3m.
Increasing cost and regulatory pressure means that many smaller independent wealth managers will be forced to consolidate in order to survive. Among medium and large sized players, consolidation has mainly been a result of the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
The German wealth management market is geographically fragmented and decentralized, which has led to a range of different competitive structures in the German market. However, the market is dominated by four business models, which are asset managers, banks, family offices and asset managers.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What business model is most prominent in the German wealth management industry?
- How easy is to recruit relationship managers and what are they paid?
- What are foreign and domestic players doing to access the German affluent population?
- What strategies are my competition employing to win and keep affluent clients?
- What are the latest product and service developments in the German wealth market?
