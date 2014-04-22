Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Health in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- OTC products and vitamins and dietary supplements (vitamins and dietary supplements) are increasingly considered the first-line treatment and prevention for minor health conditions by Colombians. Despite economic deceleration in 2013, perceived overpricing of some products and the uncertainty introduced by the likely reform to the healthcare insurance system, consumer health posted growth in 2013. The gradual rise in disposable income has allowed consumers to look for remedies for minor...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Colombia
- Omnilife Manufactura de Colombia Ltda in Consumer Health (Colombia)
- Biochem Farmaceutica de Colombia SA in Consumer Health (Colombia)
- Dermatologicals in Colombia
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Colombia
- Herbal/Traditional Products in Colombia
- NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Colombia
- Wound Care in Colombia
- Digestive Remedies in Colombia
- Weight Management in Colombia