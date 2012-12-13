New Market Study Published: Consumer Health in Saudi Arabia

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Health in Saudi Arabia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Consumer health saw strong growth for the review period as a whole, with this linked to consumers' growing confidence in self-medication. Consumers began to take an increasingly proactive approach to their health, with this trend encouraged by a stronger media and government focus on health issues. Consumers also began to feel more confident in approaching pharmacists for advice regarding potentially embarrassing health conditions, thanks to the wider provision of female pharmacists and private...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- New Insights into Under-Targeted Age Groups in Health and Beauty
- Health Care Equipment & Supplies: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Health in India
- Consumer Health in Croatia
- Consumer Health in Slovenia
- Consumer Health in Egypt
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany
- Herbal/Traditional Products in Germany
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Germany
- Medicated Skin Care in Germany