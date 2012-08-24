New Market Study Published: Deodorants in Germany

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Deodorants in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- After expectations in the industry had been high to attract consumers with natural products that contain less synthetic ingredients, these expectations have not been fulfilled. There is only a very tiny clientele that is ready to buy natural deodorants, and these consumers prefer to buy products from established domestic "green" brands, like Weleda, Melvita and Lavera, rather than natural brand extensions from international players. Such brand extensions, like Rexona Natural Minerals or Nivea...
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Deodorants: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Personal Hygiene Market in Russia
- Anti-Perspirants & Deodorants Market in Italy to 2016: Market Profile
- Consumer Trends in the Personal Hygiene Market in France
- Anti-Perspirants & Deodorants Market in Spain to 2016: Market Profile
- Anti-Perspirants & Deodorants Market in Russia to 2016: Market Profile
- Anti-Perspirants & Deodorants Market in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile
- Anti-Perspirants & Deodorants Market in Germany to 2016: Market Profile
- Anti-Perspirants & Deodorants Market in India to 2016: Market Profile
- Anti-Perspirants & Deodorants Market in China to 2016: Market Profile