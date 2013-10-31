New Market Study Published: Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Colombia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Domestic firms are responding to the needs of the Colombian population through strengthened product development in fibre, vitamins and minerals due to low consumption of vegetables and fruits. Only 33% of households in Colombia consume fruits and vegetables on a daily basis according to the National Survey of the Nutritional Situation in Colombia 2010 (ENSIN). Products like fortified/functional dairy, pasta, and rice do not represent a significant increase in the consumer price compared to that...
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Colombia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bakery Products, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Meal Replacement, FF Noodles, FF Oils and Fats, FF Pasta, FF Snack Bars, FF Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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