New Market Study Published: Giffgaff - a Unique Business Model for a Saturated Market

New Wireless research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- giffgaff, a pay-as-you-go mobile virtual network operator has managed to successfully launch a new brand in the highly congested UK mobile telecoms market bypassing its traditional, high marketing investment model. The small startup is challenging the traditional telecom business approach. Since its launch, giffgaff's revenue has increased eleven fold and its customer base seven fold.
Features and benefits
- This case study analyses giffgaff's unique business model challenging the traditional telecom business approach.
- This case study looks business opportunities in the congested UK mobile market.
Highlights
Despite declining revenues of the overall UK telecoms market, giffgaff's mobile retail operations revenue increased in 2012. The rate of growth of the number of mobile subscribers decelerated significantly in 2012 but there are business opportunities, especially for MVNOs, who enjoy much lower costs and higher profit margins.
Taking advantage of the opportunities presented by running mobile operations without owning a physical network, giffgaff entered the UK market with an innovative business strategy.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Your key questions answered
- What is the rate of growth of the UK telecoms market?
- How to change mobile community into a reliable, fast and free customer service?
- How does the strategy of mutual giving help enter the congested mobile market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Money: Mobile Payments, Mobile Remittance, Mobile Banking & Mobile Commerce Market - Advanced Technologies, Value Chain, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- SoLoMo Gaming in 3G, LTE, Cloud, & HTML5 Ecosystem: Market Analysis & Forecast 2012 - 2017
- Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis, 2nd Edition
- Next Generation Business Models for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in LTE, M2M, & OTT Environment
- Business Process as A Service (BPaaS) Market & Cloud BPM Market By Process Outsourcing (Sales, Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, Marketing, Operations) - Global Advancements, Opportunity Roadmaps, Market Forecast and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Facebook: The future of its ad-supported business model
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Business Case: Solutions, Business Models, and ROI by Industry Vertical
- Model Holding AG: Packaging - Company Profile and SWOT Report
- Distributed Generation and Smarter Transmission Tweaking the European Electricity Business Model
- Intellectual Property in ICT and Digital Media: Market Challenges, Solutions and Business Impact Analysis