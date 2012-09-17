New Market Study Published: Henkel AG & Co KGaA in Home Care (World )

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Henkel AG & Co KGaA, a Germany-based producer of home care, beauty and personal care and adhesives, is seeking to increase global share by focusing on its leading brands. However, its lack of scale in comparison to industry giants Unilever and Procter & Gamble is a considerable problem, as these competitors have sought to force share by price cutting. Henkel has withdrawn from India and China, but needs to develop sales in emerging markets to offset maturity in its core Western European market.
Euromonitor International's Henkel AG & Co KGaA in Home Care (World ) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Home Care market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
