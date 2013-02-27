New Market Study Published: Large Cooking Appliances in China

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Large Cooking Appliances in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Recovering from the dip in 2011, sales volume of built-in hobs and cooker hoods rose by 4% and 3% in 2012, respectively, remaining modest. The reasons for the sluggish performance from 2011 to 2012 came from two aspects. Firstly, geographic limitation was one of the most significant hindrances against the popularity of large cooking appliances nationwide, as they were highly restricted in urban markets since the consumer awareness of large cooking appliances remained very weak throughout the...
Euromonitor International's Large Cooking Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Large Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Large Cooking Appliances in Ukraine
- Large Cooking Appliances in Russia
- Large Cooking Appliances in Hong Kong, China
- Large Cooking Appliances in the Netherlands
- Large Cooking Appliances in Australia
- Large Cooking Appliances in Egypt
- Large Cooking Appliances in Canada
- Large Cooking Appliances in Sweden
- Large Cooking Appliances in the US
- Large Cooking Appliances in Brazil