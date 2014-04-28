New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Both luxury writing instruments and luxury stationery continued to see strong growth in both volume and current value terms in 2013. The overall category experienced a negative performance in 2009, during the time when consumers tightened their expenditure on luxury goods due to the severe economic situation. However, it demonstrated a rapid recovery in 2010, and value sales growth accelerated from 2010 to 2013. One of the major factors behind this growth was constant new product launches.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Luxury Stationery, Luxury Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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