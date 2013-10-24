New Market Study Published: Men's Grooming in Australia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Men's Grooming in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Manufacturers are increasingly introducing skin care programmes consisting of multi-step regimes to stimulate demand. Having a men's line for sensitive skin also became popular, as Nivea relaunched its range in 2012. Men's skin care became more developed along the lines of age segmentation, with new products in mass and premium brands targeting older consumers who are concerned with the effects of ageing, such as wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin. Marketing targeted towards younger males is...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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