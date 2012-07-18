New Market Study Published: Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Latvia

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Nappies/diapers/pants in Latvia has already reached a certain degree of maturity as the majority of the category's target consumers already use nappies/diapers/pants, even in Latvia's remote rural areas. As such, volume sales in the category are intrinsically related to the number of babies being born in Latvia. According to data of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia, the number of babies born in Latvia declined by 9% in 2009 and by 11% in 2010. The number of babies born in Latvia...
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
