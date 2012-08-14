New Market Study Published: Oral Care in Germany

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Oral Care in Germany"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- German consumers increased their spending on oral care products in 2011, consequently, oral care saw a strong performance in value. The growth in current value was significantly higher than growth in volume, which reflects the trend that many consumers have started to seek better quality products. The increase in disposable incomes that many Germans saw in 2011 contributed to this behaviour, but it was also a consequence of the growing consumer awareness that buying good quality can be more...
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in UK
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in the US
- Oral Care in South Korea
- The Future of the Oral Hygiene Market in the UK, to 2016
- The Future of the Oral Hygiene Market in Russia, to 2016