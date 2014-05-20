New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Other Hot Drinks in Turkey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Due to the increased number of new product developments and increased marketing with improved distribution, in 2013 other hot drinks registers strong growth. Although other hot drinks was not a very dynamic category in terms of new product launches over the review period, it received a fair amount of investment in terms of new product launches and marketing. This dynamism leads to 9% growth in current value terms, compared with a CAGR of 8% over the review period.
Euromonitor International's Other Hot Drinks in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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