New Market Study Published: Pouches Offer Good Prospects for Development

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pouches Offer Good Prospects for Development", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Within global retail packaging, stand-up pouches created particular interest in 2012, and saw particularly strong growth. The pouch's versatility has led to its volume expansion being geographically diverse, with its use covering packaged food, pet food, beverages and home & personal care. Its growing presence and significant growth potential lies in its ability to offer at times an economy positioning, which is important in emerging countries, and at others to add value in more mature regions.
Euromonitor International's Pouches Offer Good Prospects for Development global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market - be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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