New Market Study Published: Set-Top Box Market in India 2012

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- A Set-Top Box (STB) is an electronic device that is used to decode digital signals received from satellite to TV sets. It basically is a compact computer system including a Central Processing Unit (CPU), memory, local storage, and input/output ports assigned, programmed and meant for specific task related to TV broadcasting at end-user level. STB market in India, which has been largely driven by DTH services, is all set to witness significant growth in consumption as digitization proceeds further for in India.
The report begins with 'Introduction' section covering overview of Set-Top Box which provides basic idea of the technology, its function procedure and formats, and STBs in various broadcasting environment.
The 'Set-Top Box Market Overview' section emphasizes on global & domestic market state of STB business. Global overview features various qualitative and statistical information including market share of STBs in terms of STB types, market size of STB business, yearly shipments of the same and other related information. India overview segment is accompanies by information such as market size in CAS area, TV household related statistical information, STB-relevant TV industry state, STB adoption state in metro cities, market share of STBs in India, revenue generation potential of STB business and other similar information.
Next, a 'Government Initiatives' section captures major steps taken by government which directly or indirectly affects the industry.
It is followed by 'Drivers & Challenges' section elaborating the major furtherance & impediments for STB in India. Both the 'drivers' and 'challenges' are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures.
Next the recent developments and prominent trends in the market are captured under 'Market Trends' section.
The report continues with 'Market Opportunities' section where relevant areas for Set-Top Boxes are elaborated. Each of the opportunity areas are accompanied by statistical data for detailed analysis. The section also includes Porter's Five Forces analysis and SWOT Analysis, The section ends with information regarding major Multi System Operators (MSO) and DTH service providers in India with their contact details.
