New Market Study Published: Sets/Kits in Ireland

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sets/Kits in Ireland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Sets/kits continues to experience a resurgence in popularity as a result of recessionary conditions and reduced levels of disposable incomes overall. Historically these types of products were popular as gifts especially during the Christmas period. However, they fell out of favour during the boom period of the late 1990s and early 2000s as consumers moved to more expensive, frivolous and even ostentatious gift options.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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