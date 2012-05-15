New Market Study Published: Small Appliances: Opportunities for Core Categories

Fast Market Research recommends "Small Appliances: Opportunities for Core Categories" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Despite many markets still facing economic difficulties, all categories in small appliances are predicted to post volume growth over the period to 2016. While low price options will be key at entry level, consumers in more mature markets and urban centres in frontier markets will be willing to upgrade to premium models, as they look for innovations which enable them to replicate restaurant experiences at home, tap into their health and wellness concerns, or help to save time on household chores.
Euromonitor International's World Market for Consumer Appliances market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at an international level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Small Cooking Appliances in the Czech Republic
- Consumer Appliances - Greece
- Food Preparation Appliances in the Czech Republic
- Small Cooking Appliances in Canada
- Small Cooking Appliances in Brazil
- Major Appliances: Recovery and the Future for Core Categories
- Small Cooking Appliances in Mexico
- Consumer Appliances - Portugal
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in the Philippines
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-cooking) in Malaysia