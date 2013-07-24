New Market Study Published: Soft Drinks in Hungary

Fast Market Research recommends "Soft Drinks in Hungary" from Euromonitor International, now available
The first business results of explicit government efforts to change consumption patterns and make customers prefer healthier drinks were witnessed during 2012. The chips tax on products with high levels of sugar launched in late 2011 and designing new product formulas with lower tax was the major topic for soft drink manufacturers. Concentrates with a fruit content of less than 33% were also heavily taxed, whilst those with more fruit enjoyed lower tax. Carbonates and energy drinks...
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
