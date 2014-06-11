Fast Market Research recommends "Sports and Energy Drinks in Uruguay" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Sports and energy drinks are small categories that have shown little innovation in terms of new products; the last ones were launched in 2009. There are very few products for consumers to choose from, with only one brand available in sports drinks (Gatorade) and four in energy drinks (down from six in 2010). Small categories serving consumers groups of limited size are the two factors that have been, so far, constrained new players from entering these segments of soft drinks.
Competitive Landscape
Fabricas Nacionales de Cerveza remains the leading player off-trade value sales of energy and sports drinks with a 59% off-trade value share and 82% off-trade volume share in 2013 for its Gatorade brand. Gatorade is sold only off-trade (on-trade sales are negligible) whilst one third of energy drinks, much smaller in total volume, is sold on-trade. Teconur continues leading off-trade value sales of energy drinks and ranked second overall with a 20% value share in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
Despite the current small size of both energy and sports drinks and the rather limited original target groups, per capita consumption in both has ample room for future growth, provided companies find a way to further develop these segments. Though Montevideo Refrescos has been postponing the launching of Powerade, it is a product that could boost the growth in sports drinks. In the case of energy future growth could be derived either from the launching of a well-known brand like Red Bull or by a low-cost product to make energy drinks available to a wider consumer group.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sports and Energy Drinks industry in Uruguay with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sports and Energy Drinks industry in Uruguay, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sports and Energy Drinks in Uruguay market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Sports and Energy Drinks in Uruguay?
- What are the major brands in Uruguay?
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