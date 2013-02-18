New Market Study Published: Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Poland

Fast Market Research recommends "Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Poland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The trend of growth in sweet and savoury snacks continued in 2012 as the category achieved growth of 2% in both retail volume and current retail value terms. The growth of the category was attributable to the European Championship of Football Euro 2012 and the Olympic Games in London in summer 2012, which many Polish consumers watched on TV. Demand for sweet and savoury snacks increased as consumers chose to consume these products while watching the various sporting events.
Euromonitor International's Sweet and Savoury Snacks in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chips/Crisps, Extruded Snacks, Fruit Snacks, Nuts, Other Sweet and Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Tortilla/Corn Chips.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sweet and Savoury Snacks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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