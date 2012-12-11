New Market Study Published: Tissue and Hygiene in Iran

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Tissue and Hygiene in Iran"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Iran is experiencing rapid growth of its urban population. According to the Iranian statistical centre, the portion of urban population increased from 68% to 71% in the 2006-2011 period. This demographic trend was a strong growth driver for the tissue and hygiene market in Iran. Tissue and hygiene products were often considered a luxury just a decade ago and are becoming very popular recently as an essential part of life in big cities and the cultural changes implied. Besides, improved hygiene...
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
