New Market Study Published: Ultra HNWIs in Germany to 2016

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Germany has the third highest number of UHNWIs in the world, behind the US and Japan. This report provides historical trends and projections of the volume and wealth of German UHNWIs by city and sector. The report then reviews these findings in an analysis of the German Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.
Key Highlights
- Germany has the third highest number of UHNWIs in the world, behind the US and Japan. There are over 11,000 Ultra HNWIs in Germany with a combined wealth of over US$1.3 trillion.
- Frankfurt is home to the largest portion of Germany's UHNWIs. This is above Paris, but still well below London. There are also sizable German UHNWI populations in Munich, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Berlin and Stuttgart.
- Among Germany's top ten cities, Munich and Essen were the top performing cities for UHNWIs over the review period (2007-2011), with the number of UHNWIs in each city increasing by 30% and 23%, respectively.
- The wealth management sector in Germany is well developed and had AuM of around US$1.1 trillion as of year-end 2011. This is 28% of the total wealth of Germany's HNWIs, a ratio that is well above the global average of 20%. German HNWIs account for 57% of the total AuM of Germany's wealth management sector, meaning that 16% of total German HNWI wealth is managed by the German wealth management sector.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of German UHNWIs
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each city
- City and sector wise breakdowns of UHNWI volumes and volume growth from 2007 to 2011, as well as 2016 forecasts
- City wise ratings of wealth management potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Germany
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
- Detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sal. Oppenheim jr. & Cie *, Commerzbank**, Deutsche WM, Mezler, MM Warburg, Berenberg, Hauck Aufhaeser, UBS, HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Delbruck Bethmann (ABN Amro), Bankhaus Lampe, Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, Achterkamp Family Office, Allconsult, Alpha Family Office, Backup concept, Barth Associates, Bernhardt Advisory, Deutsche Family Office, Direct Invest AG, Dr. Anhuef Family Office, Extorel, Feri Family Trust, Flossbach and von Storch AG, Fontis Family Office, Forum Family Office, Forvest Trust, Furst and Partner, Graff Capital Management AG, Griffin's PWM, Honestas Finanzmanagement, HQ Trust, Kruger Family Office, LOHR and Company, Aeris Capital, Familie Jacobs, Thurn und Taxis
