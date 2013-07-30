New Market Study Published: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Colombia

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Historically, vitamins and dietary supplements were products that only high-income consumers could afford. The free trade agreement with the US which came into effect in May 2012 eliminated tariffs on products such as vitamins and dietary supplements, along with the raw materials needed to make them in-country. This led to an increased selection within the country, and made such products more affordable to other segments of the population. The expansion of direct selling to consumers who...
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
