Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wipes in Kenya", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Wipes had close to insignificant sales at the end of the review period, with volume sales remaining below five million units in 2013. These products are expensive in Kenya, which constrains sales due to widespread poverty. In addition, only Proctor & Gamble's baby wipes have a consistent and wide distribution presence, with this resulting in most consumers having access to only a limited range of products. Most consumers meanwhile view wipes as an unnecessary extravagance.
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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