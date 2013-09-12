New Market Study, "Retail Tissue in Denmark", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Retail Tissue in Denmark"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- A stagnating unit price was the main explanation for modest value growth of less than 1% in retail tissue in Denmark in 2012. Like some other categories in tissue and hygiene, retail tissue is characterised by a high share of private label products, and by the fact that many branded products have few and weak USPs, which could differentiate them from cheaper private label offerings and convince consumers to trade up to more sophisticated products. As a consequence, private label products...
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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