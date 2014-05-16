New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- RTD tea grew 19% in volume and 27% in current value during 2013, still an outstanding growth but lower than the review period CAGR. The main reason for this growth is that consumers perceive RTD tea as healthier than other soft drinks, so there continues to be a consumer migration from carbonates to RTD tea. Obesity is an important worry for Colombians as 36% of the population older than 15 years old is overweight. Health and wellness is not the only reason for the large growth, as consumers...
Euromonitor International's RTD Tea in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea, Still RTD Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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