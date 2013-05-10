New Market Study, "Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Italy", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The number of consumers dining out remained depressed in 2012, following the financial crisis that started in 2008. This is because Italians have seen declines in their purchasing power, with many experiencing general uncertainty regarding the future. This trend prompted an increase in entertaining and preparing food at home. In response, manufacturers in sauces, dressings and condiments focused more than ever before on innovation, with particular attention focused on the ingredients used and...
Euromonitor International's Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cooking Sauces, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purees.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
