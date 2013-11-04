New Market Study, "Sets/Kits in Thailand", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Sets/Kits in Thailand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Sets/kits generated a healthy performance in 2012. The demand for sets/kits was partly stimulated by new product launches, particularly limited editions. Thanks to limited sales periods, consumers were sometimes afraid of not getting products, or were afraid stocks would run out. As a result, according to this finding, manufacturers tended to launch limited packaged sets/kits for certain periods of time, with the purpose of boosting sales. Moreover, the demand for sets/kits was supported by a...
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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