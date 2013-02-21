New Market Study, "Sports and Energy Drinks in Algeria", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports and Energy Drinks in Algeria", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Sports and energy drinks saw 10% total volume and 16% value growth in 2011. Both strong rates resulted from an expansion of the category and accessibility in a larger number of outlets, whilst the products used to be available only in wealthy neighbourhoods. The rising number of standard brands over the last few years of the review period allowed a larger number of young male consumers to afford energy drinks.
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
