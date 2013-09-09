Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Success of Omega Fatty Acids: From Supplements to Food", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Omega-3 is vital to heart, vision and brain health, yet at present there is a large gap in many countries between recommended daily intake of omega-3 and actual consumption. This report compares the market for food and drink to that of supplements, and highlights the opportunities for manufacturers looking to become global players. The correct use of regulation, in particular, has the potential to boost retail value, but it is important to maintain scientific and environmental developments.
Euromonitor International's Success of Omega Fatty Acids: From Supplements to Food global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market - be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Probiotics Market By Products (Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, Specialty Nutrients, Animal Feed), Applications (Regular, Therapeutic, Preventive Health Care) & Ingredients (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, Yeast)
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Food Emulsifiers Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Critical Success Factors for Supplier Selection in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Food Industry - 2012-2013: Survey Brief
- Critical Success Factors for Supplier Selection in the Food and Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot