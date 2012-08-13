New Pharmaceuticals market report from ICD-Research: "Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Pharmaceutical Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence"
- Analysis on how marketing expenditure, business strategies and practices in the pharmaceutical industry are set to change in 2012-2013.
- Analysis on spending plans, budget allocations, challenges and investment opportunities of supply decision makers.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading pharmaceutical industry executives. It analyzes how marketing expenditure, business strategies and practices are set to change in the pharmaceutical industry in 2012-13. The report provides data on the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of pharmaceutical industry supplier companies and how spending by industry suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 247 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 51% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by ICD Research accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- Key topics covered include marketing spend activity, marketing and sales behaviors and strategies.
- The report examines current practices and provides future expectations for the industry over the next 12-24 months.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions.
- This report will help you to formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and the direction of spend in the future.
- This report will help you to better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- This report will help you to secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers.
- This report will help you to predict how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
