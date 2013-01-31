New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The Thai insurance market has recorded an impressive growth during the review period (2007-2011). Government promotional measures (such as a first-time buyer program for homes and cars), improvement in sales channels (such as the growth of telemarketing) and increased awareness for insurance products supported this growth. A rise in foreign investments in the industry over the years has increased competition in the market. There has also been a significant rise in new product offerings such as micro insurance being developed to cater to growing and changing consumer needs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The Thai insurance industry is highly concentrated due to the presence of foreign insurers with large market shares.
- The ten leading insurance companies in Thailand accounted for 90.3% of the total written premium in 2011.
- The American International Assurance Company is the leading insurance company in Thailand with a market share of 20.2% in 2011.
- The presence of foreign insurers increased competitiveness in the industry.
- Growth in compulsory third-party motor insurance is a key driver leading to expansion in the motor insurance industry category in the country."
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance market in Thailand:
- It provides historical values for the Thai insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Thai insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Thailand and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Thai insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Thai insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Thai insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Thai insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AIA Insurance Thailand, The Navakij Insurance Public Company Limited, AXA Insurance Public Company Limited, Ayudhya Allianz C.P. Life Public Company Limited, QBE Insurance (Thailand) Company Limited, Allianz Global Assistance Thailand, Premier International Healthcare Ltd, Thai Life Insurance Co., Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Denmark, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Finland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Sweden, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Morocco, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Norway, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- The Insurance Industry in Lebanon, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016