New Market Study, "Toilet Care in New Zealand", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Toilet Care in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- In October 2011 category leader SC Johnson & Son (NZ) Pty Ltd launched the Duck Fresh Patch. Similar to the concept of the Duck Fresh Discs (gel tabs), the Duck Fresh Patch adheres to the toilet bowel and with every flush releases a foaming cleansing gel and fragrance. This reflected the ongoing commitment to innovation by the company, in its bid to boost the shrinking value of the toilet care category.
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in New Zealand market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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