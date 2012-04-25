Fast Market Research recommends "Travel and Tourism in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- South Africa's travel and tourism industry contributed 4.8% to the national GDP and represented XX% of the country's total employment in 2011. Total tourist volume, including domestic, inbound and outbound, declined during the review period due to the global financial crisis, which resulted in job losses and low levels of consumer confidence. However, tourist volume registered growth in 2010 due to the hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. South Africa's tourist volume is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the country's growing economy, government initiatives and the development of tourism infrastructure. The National Tourism Sector Strategy (NTSS) under the guidance of the Ministry of Tourism aims to accelerate the growth of the tourism industry over 2010-2020 to realize tourism potential and make South Africa one of the top twenty global tourism destinations by 2020.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the travel and tourism market in South Africa:
- It details historical values for the South African travel and tourism industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides top-level analysis of the overall travel and tourism market, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of tourist spending patterns in South Africa
- The report profiles the top travel and tourism companies in South Africa
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the South African travel and tourism industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the South African travel and tourism industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
- Assess the competitive landscape in the travel and tourism market in South Africa, and formulate effective market-entry strategies
- Identify the growth opportunities and industry dynamics within the South African tourism industry's key categories, including transportation, accommodation and travel intermediaries
Companies Mentioned in this Report: South African Airways Ltd, South African Express Airways Ltd, Cabs Car Hire (Pty) Limited, Tempest Car Hire, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, MSC Starlight Cruises, The Michelangelo Hotel, Pepper Club Luxury Hotel & Spa, Harvey World Travel Agents, Kuoni Private Safaris, Travelstart, Travelonline "
