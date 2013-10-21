New Market Study, "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Africa", Has Been Published

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The middle-class consumer population growth is increasingly influencing market growth for vitamins and dietary supplements in South Africa. Vitamins and dietary supplements are generally perceived as luxury products in the eyes of most lower-income consumers; as such, middle- to higher-income consumers are the prime target for the vitamins and dietary supplements products in South Africa. Population growth for the middle-class consumer is being influenced by economic empowerment programmes such...
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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