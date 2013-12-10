New Report Available: Burger King Worldwide Inc in Consumer Foodservice (World)

Fast Market Research recommends "Burger King Worldwide Inc in Consumer Foodservice (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Burger King faces the challenge of reversing the share decline it suffered in its domestic market over the review period. The company aims to improve its domestic performance through a wide- ranging strategic growth programme that includes accelerated outlet remodels, menu innovation, operational improvements as well as changes to its marketing strategy. Burger King also aims to capitalise on international growth opportunities, specifically in high-growth emerging markets.
Euromonitor International's Burger King Worldwide Inc in Consumer Foodservice (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Foodservice industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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