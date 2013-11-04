New Report Available: Cat Food in Sweden

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Based on provisional estimates, cat food in Sweden is expected to record growth of 1% in both volume and current value terms, reaching SEK2.4 billion sales for 57,308 tonnes in 2013. Sluggish growth is the result of economic difficulties and increasing unemployment which has made cat owners more cautious with their spending. In addition, discounting and promotional activities are expected to continue, keeping down the unit price development and current value sales.
Euromonitor International's Cat Food in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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