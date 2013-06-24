New Report Available: Footwear in Chile

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Footwear in Chile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Chileans are increasingly using design, fashion and low unit price as the main criteria to select footwear. Consumers are currently interested in a more convenient experience when shopping, but without losing the design or fashionable features of footwear. This favours volume sales and price competition, driving private label brands to work on their designs, but keep prices low. Companies which favour quality over price suffered a decrease in sales (such as Forus and Bata Chile). Fashion trends...
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Footwear in the United Kingdom
- Footwear in Thailand
- Footwear in Singapore
- Footwear in India
- Footwear in Europe
- Footwear in Germany
- Footwear in United Arab Emirates
- Footwear in Mexico
- Footwear in Italy
- Footwear in Egypt