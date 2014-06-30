Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fragrances in Estonia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Although static volume and current value growth was recorded in fragrances in Estonia during 2011, the category bounced back strongly in 2012 thanks due the slight improvement in the disposable income levels of the majority of Estonians. Nevertheless, rising household expenditure focused mainly on basic items and this did not extend to luxury items such as fragrances. Moreover, a significant proportion of fragrances in Estonia are purchased during discount sales or in tester format over the internet, a method of distribution which is not legally defined for sale. Although some fragrances brands have recently forbidden the sales of their products through this means, there are currently no legal restrictions in Estonia with regards to this.
Competitive Landscape
Avon Eesti continued to lead fragrance in Estonia in 2012 with a value share of 11%. Moreover, the company experienced the highest increase in retail value sales in the category during 2012 thanks to its new fragrances, which were virtually universally welcomed by its loyal band of Estonian consumers, many of whom consider Avon products to represent premium quality with mass prices.
Industry Prospects
Sales of fragrances are likely to continue increasing in Estonia over the forecast period, although growth in the category is set to be at a lower rate than the growth rates registered during the forecast period. As the economic situation is expected to improve in Estonia during the forecast period, higher spending on fragrances can be expected. However, due to the rising importance of internet retailing in the country, many Estonians are likely to be more eager to seek out attractive price discounts and the online purchase of fragrance testers is also likely to remain very popular in the country, with an increase in this type of activity set to increase during the forecast period. Nevertheless, fragrances is one beauty and personal care category which faces general price increases during the forecast period.
