New Report Available: Full-Service Restaurants in the Philippines

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Full-Service Restaurants in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- After reporting a flat performance in 2011, full-service restaurants rebounded in 2012 as the upbeat economy encouraged more chained players to open up more outlets in promising locations. There is also an emerging demand for upscale dining, which boosts overall sales. The growing disposable income level in the metropolis as well as greater exposure to higher-quality food are instrumental in the recovery of full-service restaurants. There has also been an improvement in value sales per outlet...
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained Full-Service Restaurants, Full-Service Restaurants by Casual vs Non-Casual, Full-Service Restaurants by Type, Independent Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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