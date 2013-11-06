New Report Available: Inter Ikea Systems BV in Retailing (World)

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Inter Ikea Systems BV (IKEA), the giant Swedish furniture and homewares retailer, has gone from strength to strength over the review period by using a strategy of cost reduction that allows it to adopt a strong value for money position. It continues to roll out stores in new international markets, most recently announcing plans to push into India, and is set to significantly grow its share of the furniture and homewares over the forecast period.
Euromonitor International's Inter Ikea Systems BV in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in the Netherlands
- Inter IKEA Systems Holding NV in Retailing (Netherlands)
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in the Netherlands
- Retailing in Belgium
- Retailing in Russia
- Retailing in Italy
- Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Retailing in Slovakia
- Internet Retailing in the Netherlands
- Retailing in the US