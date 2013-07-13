New Report Available: Men's Grooming in Japan

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Men's Grooming in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Current value sales of men's grooming marginally decreased in 2012. Although men's skin care performed favourably, a sharp decline in men's deodorants negatively affected the overall performance of the category. Additionally, men's shaving holds one of the largest value shares of 29%, totalling JPY52 billion in 2012, and its negative growth helped to hamper the performance of men's grooming in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
