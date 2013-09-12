New Report Available: Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Nigeria

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- RTDs/high-strength premixes sales in 2012 were boosted by increased consumption among female consumers, intense marketing activities by producers, an increased focus on the nightlife culture, and an improved economy. Manufacturers intensified their marketing and promotional activities to attract customers to the fast growing RTDs/high-strength premixes category. Young professionals embracing nightlife also contributed to this growth.
Euromonitor International's RTDs/High-Strength Premixes in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: High-Strength Premixes, RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTDs/High-Strength Premixes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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