New Report Available: Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in South Korea

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- In 2012, sales volume of RTDs increased strongly, backed by growing demand from younger consumers aged between 19- and 29-years-old. In recent years, growing interest in cocktails and other flavoured spirits with lower alcohol content was significant in South Korea. Especially for younger consumers of legal age and female consumers, RTDs have become increasingly popular over the review period due to tasty and lighter alcoholic drinks, like cocktails. To satisfy the rising demand for RTDs,...
Euromonitor International's RTDs/High-Strength Premixes in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: High-Strength Premixes, RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTDs/High-Strength Premixes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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