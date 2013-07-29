New Report Available: Sewage Infrastructure Construction in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook

Recently published research from Timetric, "Sewage Infrastructure Construction in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the sewage infrastructure construction industry in Indonesia. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the sewage infrastructure construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Sewage Infrastructure Construction in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the sewage infrastructure construction industry in Indonesia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Indonesian construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Overview of the sewage infrastructure construction industry in Indonesia
- Historic and forecast market value for the sewage infrastructure construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the sewage infrastructure construction industry for the period 2007 through to 2016
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Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the sewage infrastructure construction industry in Indonesia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition)
- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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