Fast Market Research recommends "Soft Drinks in Costa Rica" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The most successful categories in 2013 were those perceived as health oriented, such as juice and RTD tea, achieving current value growth rates above 10%, slightly lower than the corresponding CAGR registered over the review period, mainly as a result of more stable unit prices. This remarkable performance is mainly the result of the increasing interest amongst local consumers for natural-based formulations, which was also boosted by higher levels of innovation in a very competitive environment...
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Costa Rica
- Juice in Costa Rica
- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Costa Rica
- Bottled Water in Costa Rica
- RTD Tea in Costa Rica
- Carbonates in Costa Rica
- RTD Coffee in Costa Rica
- Concentrates in Costa Rica
- Costa Rica Soft Drinks Review 2013
- Cooperativa de Productos de Leche Dos Pinos, RL in Soft Drinks (Costa Rica)