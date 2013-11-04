New Report Available: Spirits in South Korea

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Spirits in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- In 2012, total sales volume of spirits increased by 2%, mainly driven by the sales growth of soju and white spirits. In South Korea, Soju accounts for a dominant share of total spirits sales volume, generating over 96% sales volume of total spirits in 2012. In South Korea, the demand for soju tends to increase more rapidly during the downturn of the domestic economy as one of the cheapest spirits in the market, while the demand for expensive spirits, especially whiskies, decline instead.
Euromonitor International's Spirits in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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