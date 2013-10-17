New Report Available: Sun Care in Vietnam

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- In 2012, sun care registered growth of 13% in value sales. Thanks to the increasing availability of information in the media regarding skin damage caused by over exposure to the sun, consumers began to pay more attention to sun protection, which consequently drove sales as sun protection accounted for the majority of sun care value sales in 2012. Many Vietnamese women also prefer fair skin and therefore seek out sun protection to help avoid tanning.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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