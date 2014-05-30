Fast Market Research recommends "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Vitamins and dietary supplements received a great deal of media coverage in 2013, but both positive and negative stories ensured growth was relatively flat. Which? (the largest consumer organisation in the UK) ran a front-page investigative feature into the industry, suggesting that consumers are wasting their money on unnecessary food supplements, with some manufacturers making misleading claims on their products. The BBC also wrote an article highlighting the dangers of taking too many vitamins. Although the majority of the industry remained unconcerned, the negative press did not help to grow sales of vitamins and dietary supplements.
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Competitive Landscape
Holland & Barrett Retail maintained its leading position in vitamins and dietary supplements in 2013 with a 14% value share, despite losing brand share in a number of categories. The company is still in somewhat of a transition stage after substantially changing its in-store promotional strategy. The emphasis has changed from heavy discounting offers, such as "buy-one-get-one-for-a-penny", to a healthcare specialist approach, with its current slogan "20% off your purchase if we can't help with everything and anything". With UK consumers becoming better educated on their potential purchases, it remains to be seen whether this approach will resonate with consumers in the long term.
Industry Prospects
Vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to reach sales of GBP786 million by 2018, with a constant value CAGR of 1% over the forecast period. Trade sources believe that one of the key drivers of growth will be related to increasing consumer awareness and consumer education on the role of supplements as part of a balanced, healthy lifestyle, allowing consumers to make better-informed choices. The largest consumer group for vitamins and dietary supplements will remain the over 50s, and as an ageing population develops in the UK, it will sustain growth.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
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