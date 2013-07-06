New Strategy Releases on Gelatin Market by Raw Material Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Gelatin is a rich source of protein derived from collagen present in animals such as bovine, pig, sheep and fish. Edible gelatin is the most common form available that does not contain any other additives or preservatives. Non-edible gelatins are used mostly in cosmetics and photography (nail polish, glue, and photographic films & papers).



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/gelatin-market-by-raw-material-pig-skin-bovine-hide-bones-and-others-for-food-and-beverage-nutraceuticals-pharmaceuticals-photography-cosmetics-and-other-applications-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-



This market research report, analyzes the global production for gelatin, estimating and forecasting the market from the production point of view. The gelatin market has been segmented on the basis of applications, raw materials and geography in order to provide a holistic picture of the market. Market data for all segments has been provided on a regional level for the period 2011 to 2018. A comprehensive competitive landscape including company market share analysis has also been provided in this analysis.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170563



Key raw material segments analyzed in this report include pig skin, bovine hides, bones (pig and cow) and others (fish skin and sheep skin). Gelatin applications estimated and forecasted in this study include food & beverage, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, photography, cosmetics and others (industrial, medical, matchstick and paintball). Regional data has been provided for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Belgium and U.K.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and India), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog : http://articlesnarticles.blogspot.com/